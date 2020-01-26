Nelius Collins has the latest from today’s action
Killarney Cycling Club To Hold Open Night This Week
Killarney Cycling Club are recruiting and will host an open night this Thursday.PRO Mark Murphy spoke to Sunday Sport
Sunday Local GAA Results
East Kerry LeaguesSponsored by FrankDoran safeguard securityEast Kerry Senior LeagueDivision 1B Listry 2.16 Kenmare Shamrocks 2.12Division 2 Fossa 1-18 Firies 0-10Division 3. Cordal 2-12 Kilgarvan 0-18...
Kerry Hurling & Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling and Football.Tommy O Connor has...
Call from the Dáil – January 24th, 2020
This week John Downing, who’s political correspondent with the Irish Independent, analyses the election campaign.
The 1st Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The first candidates’ debate on the station was held this morning on Kerry Today. Taking part were Minister of State Brendan Griffin of Fine...
Sinn Féin Leader in Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The party president was in the county today to campaign for candidate Cllr Pa Daly.