Committee Plans To Review North Kerry Football

It was announced during the week that Eamonn Fitzmaurice is to lead a review into football in North Kerry.

The All-Ireland winning manager and player has been appointed chairman of this committee, with Christy Killeen the Secretary while the other members are yet to be announced.

The committee is to review and make recommendations on improving the standard of football within the North Kerry District Football Board area, and include surrounding areas if deemed appropriate by the committee.

County Board Chairman Tim Murphy spoke to John Drummey