The Garda Commissioner says allegations against garda members in the Killarney division is a matter for GSOC.

Drew Harris is in the county today to attend the first Joint Policing Committee meeting of 2020, which is a forum where public representatives, community leaders and senior members of An Garda Siochana in the county convene.

Most attendees at today’s JPC meeting were seeking an explanation of one major topic: that of an online blog, which alleges misconduct of gardaí stationed in Killarney in relation to licencing laws, exemptions, bullying and intimidation.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil first raised the issue; he asked Commissioner Harris to comment on what action is being taken to address the matter.

Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan said he’s been “bombarded by the allegations […] pestered by phone calls, including one nasty one.”

He said many citizens believe there is truth in the claims and that a number of publicans are upset over the allegations.

The senator added, if the claims are found to be accurate, it shows policing in Killarney at the time was “akin to the Wild West”, with several premises operating like shebeens.

Commissioner Harris had this response to the allegations.

In relation to a claimed previous internal garda review, Commissioner Harris said he’ll need some time to enquire specifically, but will return with an answer.

He did add he’s full faith in the Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster and the example she’s setting for policing in the county.

The commissioner also called on members of the public who might have information to contact GSOC.