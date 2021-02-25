Commercial Vacancy Rate in Kerry Rises to 10.9%

The commercial vacancy rate in Kerry has risen by 2 percentage points to 10.9%

That’s according to the latest GeoView Commercial Property Report on the fourth quarter of last year.

The report by GeoDirectory shows that of the Kerry towns sampled, Tralee had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 15.9% while Killarney had the lowest at 10.6%.

The national average rate for the last quarter of 2020 was 13.5%

The report says there’s been an increase in commercial vacancy rates in 19 counties compared to the same period in 2019.

There’s also a growing regional disparity in commercial occupancy rates, a trend that appears to be accelerating as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.