Commemorative coin launched to mark 60th Year Celebrations of the Rose of Tralee International Festival

It's available from www.roseoftralee.ie for only €10 plus post & packaging.

A limited-edition commemorative coin has been designed to mark next month’s 60th Year Celebrations of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.
It was designed and produced by Tipperary Crystal, the Lead Sponsor of the event, and features the unique 60th Anniversary Rose of Tralee motif on both sides.
A limited number of coins will be available to purchase from www.roseoftralee.ie from July 25th until August 27th.

