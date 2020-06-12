How Should We Commemorate History and the History-Makers? – June 12th, 2020

What impact, if any, will the debate on the removal of statues of controversial figures from history have on our Civil War commemorations?

Jerry discusses this with historian Dr Mary McAuliffe from Duagh, who’s a lecturer in gender studies at UCD, with historian and writer Ryle Dwyer and with Cllr Sam Locke. Cllr Locke received an anonymous call urging Kerry County Council to remove a memorial to soldiers who fought in World War I. Marie Burke got in touch with the show after hearing the discussion. She supports John Mitchels GAA club and wanted to respond to discussions as to whether clubs named after the Irish nationalist figure who supported slavery should be removed.