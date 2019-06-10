Coming together of groups resulted in Tralee’s IBAL success

The coming together of various groups in Tralee has resulted in the town’s success in the latest IBAL anti-litter survey.

The county town jumped 25 places to take fifth place, while Killarney was ranked in third place in the survey of 40 towns and cities nationwide.

Following today’s news of the massive improvement in ranking for Tralee in the IBAL league, Aidan Kelly of Tralee Chamber Alliance says businesses are now working together to take on their areas, with other companies helping out on clean-up days.

Martha Farrell of Glan Tralee, which aims to develop Tralee as a cleaner, greener and more environmentally sustainable town, says a concerted effort has been made by many groups to work together for the good of the town.

As well as Glan Tralee, she cited the work of Team Bramble, Tralee Tidy Towns, Kerry County Council, Friends of Able, and North and East Kerry Development, and added that the acknowledgement by IBAL of their work is a starting block.

Meanwhile Chair of Killarney Looking Good, Yvonne Quill, is encouraging more people to get involved in keeping their area tidy.