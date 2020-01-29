Comer In Galway Team To Face Kerry On Saturday

Damien Comer is back in the Galway team for the first time in 18 months to play Kerry in the second round of the Allianz Football League this weekend.

The Annaghdown man missed last year’s league campaign with a fractured foot and he came on as a sub in the Tribesmen’s one-point win over Monaghan last Sunday.

Comer is one of three changes to Padraic Joyce’s team to play Kerry with Corofin’s All-Ireland Club Final Man of the Match Ronan Steede starting at midfield and Eamon Brannigan is in the half forward line.

Kerry versus Galway will be live on Radio Kerry from 7pm on Saturday with thanks to McElligotts Garage, Listowel Road, Tralee.