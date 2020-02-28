Dr Pro Mukherjee speaks to Jerry about University Hospital Kerry’s preparations for any potential coronavirus cases. He also speaks to Kerry man John Rice who is the managing director of Irema Ireland, a company that produces face masks and to the vice-president of the European Public Health Association, Ricardo Mexia.
Kevin Casey Award for Young Sports Journalists Launched
In memory of our former colleague and friend, Radio Kerry has launched the annual Kevin Casey Award for Young Sports Journalists.Kevin Casey, a native...
Plans in place at University Hospital Kerry to deal with coronavirus
A consultant in emergency medicine at University Hospital Kerry says plans are in place to deal with any confirmed cases of coronavirus.Dr Pro Mukherjee...
Face masks manufacturer says lessons to be learned from coronavirus crisis
A Limerick company which manufactures face masks says there are lessons to be learned from the coronavirus crisis.Irema Ireland, a company based in Kilmallock,...
Combatting Coronavirus – February 28th, 2020
Dr Pro Mukherjee speaks to Jerry about University Hospital Kerry’s preparations for any potential coronavirus cases. He also speaks to Kerry man John Rice...
In Business – February 27th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Siobhan Lawlor, Principal Officer of the Employer Relations Unit of the Department of Employment and Social Protection about...