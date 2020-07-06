Colm Brosnan of Alderwood Road, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Colm, with a Requiem Mass being celebrated for Colm at 10am on Tuesday (July 7th) at 10am at the Immaculate Conception Church, Ratass, Tralee.

Predeceased by his parents Con & Kathleen and loving brothers. Sadly missed by the O’Connor & Culloty families, his nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Enquiries to the The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

