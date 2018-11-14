College to introduce award dedicated to Emma Mhic Mhathúna

St Patrick’s College, Maynooth is to introduce an award dedicated to the late Emma Mhic Mhathuna.

The mother-of-five, who lived in Ballydavid, passed away last month after a battle with cervical cancer.

The 37-year-old returned to education as an adult and studied theology and Irish at St Patrick’s College.





The award dedicated in her honour will assist mature students who wish to return to education in the institute, according to the Irish Times.

Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin said Ms Mhic Mhathuna’s courageous and powerful testimony about her terminal cancer during the recent CervicalCheck controversy made such a deep impression right across the country.