Collection points set up for Kerry staycation vouchers

Discount vouchers encouraging Kerry people to staycation are to be made available at collection points.

The vouchers are valid until next April.

The initiative by Kerry Tourism Industry Federation and Kerry County Council saw discount voucher booklets worth €100 being sent to all 56,000 households in the county.

It’s aiming to encourage people to stay in Kerry for their holidays this year by offering a discount of up to 10% off the cost of accommodation.

However, some households didn’t get the vouchers, which are valid until April 30th 2021.

The vouchers can be collected from:

Supervalu in Kenmare

The Museum, the Square, Listowel

Milltown Post Office, Milltown

The Tourist Office, Killorglin

Killarney Town Council, Town Hall, Killarney

Yummy Café, Tralee

John Doughs, Dominic Street, Tralee

Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance Offices, Dingle

From Monday they will also be available from:

Rathmore Post Office, Rathmore

Nana Beas Café in Castleisland

The Markethouse in Cahersiveen

You can also get the vouchers posted to you by sending a message to Experience Kerry on their social media channels.

Instagram: Experience_Kerry

Twitter: ExperienceKerry

Facebook: Experience-Kerry

The full list of accommodation providers partaking in this initiative can be viewed on www.discoverkerry.com