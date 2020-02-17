Collapsed Kerry road expected to be repaired in next three weeks

It could be three weeks before a collapsed Kerry road is repaired.

The R569 at Loo Bridge became undermined due to the collapse of the riverbank on Sunday February 9th during Storm Ciara.

The R569 links Kilgarvan and Kenmare with the N22 Killarney Cork road.

That section of road is adjacent to the River Flesk, and during Storm Ciara the riverbank collapsed, undermining the road, and causing part of it to collapse.

The road remains closed to traffic at Loo Bridge and diversions are in place via Moll’s Gap and the Top of Coom.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, Chief Executive Moira Murrell says it’s hoped the road will be repaired in the next three weeks.

Councillors had raised concerns about the closure of the busy road, and the diversion routes.