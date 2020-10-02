Coillte committed to future of Glanageenty

Coillte says it’s committed to its Kerry site at Glanageenty as an amenity for future generations.

The series of looped walking trails were developed in Ballymacelligott by mountain runner John Lenihan, his wife Mary, and their neighbours in cooperation with Coillte.

The series of looped walking trails were developed in Ballymacelligott by mountain runner John Lenihan, his wife Mary, and their neighbours in cooperation with Coillte.





Commercial forestry company, Coillte, which is owned by the State, has over 3,000 kilometres of trails, 260 recreation sites, and 12 forest parks across the country.

It says it’s enjoyed a long working relationship with North East and West Kerry Development over the last ten years, including a Memorandum of Understanding on the ongoing development of Glanageenty.

In June, one of the local land owners, John Lenihan, said he was considering not renewing the agreement with Coillte.

This followed an anonymous complaint to the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in relation to the wellbeing of ponies on his lands.

Coillte says Glanageenty is an important site for the local community and the greater Kerry area.

It says it’s committed to the ongoing maintenance and development of Glanageenty Woods as an amenity for future generations.