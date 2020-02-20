Memorial reception at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday from 6 to 7pm. Cremation at 1pm on Saturday at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.
Irish Cup Coursing Meeting Has Been Cancelled This Weekend
The Irish Cup Coursing Meeting which was due to take place this weekend has been postponed.After 3 weeks of poor weather, ponding has occurred...
Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNISRoger Federer has announced he won't be competing at this year's French Open tennis.The 20-time Grand Slam champion has undergone surgery on a knee...
Kerry hotel apologises after woman contracted Legionnaires disease
A 5-star hotel in Kerry has apologised to a woman who spent three weeks in an induced coma after contracting Legionnaires disease at its...
Strike action by Kerry workers in the health service to go ahead tomorrow
Strike action by Kerry workers in the health service will go ahead tomorrow.Around 60 SIPTU members, who are drivers and administration staff with SouthDoc...
Kerry solicitors paid over €740,000 in legal aid fees last year
Kerry solicitors were paid over €740,000 in legal aid fees last year.The Department of Justice has released the information in response to a query,...
Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures and Results
ResultsLee Strand Mixed League Div 4. Kingdom 1 Listowel 6.Munster Senior League Div 1. Kingdom 1 Carrigaline 3.Fixtures Agri Auto Parts League Div 5...