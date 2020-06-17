A male Cocker Spaniel dog was found in Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale last Monday. Phone 087 7734761
Leader of Fianna Fáil defends U-turn on Shannon LNG project
The leader of Fianna Fáil has defended the U-turn on Shannon LNG.The liquefied natural gas terminal was first proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank...
Council defends escalating costs of proposed South Kerry Greenway
Kerry County Council has defended the escalating costs of the proposed South Kerry Greenway.Senior Engineer Tom Sheehy was speaking after it was revealed the...
Majority of FG councillors say they’ll vote against party going into government
A majority of Fine Gael Kerry County Councillors say they'll vote against their party going into government with Fianna Fáil and the Greens.Five of...
School’s Out … With a Difference! – June 16th, 2020
The normal events to mark a child leaving primary school and moving to secondary have been unable to go ahead this year because of...
The Baby in the Phone Box – June 16th, 2020
Earlier this month, Jerry spoke to sister and brother, Helen Ward and David McBride. The siblings were only recently united after more than 50...
Shannon LNG Looms Over Kerry Reaction to Proposed New Government – June 16th, 2020
Yesterday Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party parliamentary members endorsed the proposed programme for government. In this county, there’s been much attention to...