Coastguard and RNLI urge people not to use sea for recreation during COVID-19 crisis

The Irish Coast Guard and RNLI stations in Kerry are asking the public not to take part in any water-based activity on, or in the sea while the current national emergency restrictions are in place.

Both organisations are highlighting the importance of minimising the risk to Search and Rescue volunteer crews, helicopter crews and other frontline emergency services through being unintentionally exposed to COVID-19.

Both organisations stress they are fully operational, but that every callout has the potential to put additional pressure on rescue services and other frontline emergency services.

They are asking everyone to heed government advice to stay home and save lifes.