Coastguard confirms body recovered from the water in West Kerry

Valentia Coastguard has confirmed that a body has been recovered from the water in West Kerry this afternoon.

The news comes as the naval vessel the LE Ciara joined the search for a missing man earlier today.

It’s feared that John Cunningham, who’s in his fifties, may have been swept into sea while checking lobster pots.

Garda and naval divers were searching the area between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach, along with the Dingle Coastguard Unit.

Yesterday, the Coastguard Helicopter 117 from Waterford and drones were used for an extensive air search.

The operation was coordinated by Valentia Coastguard.