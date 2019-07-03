Coastal review of Fenit Lifeboat Station taking place today

A coastal review of the Fenit Lifeboat Station is taking place today.

Such reviews take place every five years to assess the needs of each station, discuss the work they do and examine the records they keep.

Representatives from the RNLI headquarters in the UK are meeting with Fenit members today.

It has been a busy year for Fenit RNLI, according to their PRO who says that some recent call-outs have been particularly difficult for the crew.

Lifeboat operations manager at Fenit Lifeboat Station Gerard O’Donnell says today’s review is a great opportunity to highlight the work they do: