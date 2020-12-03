Coast Guard using drones off Kerry coast in search and rescues missions

The Coast Guard is using drones off the Kerry coast in its search and rescues missions.

Rescue teams can search long stretches of coastline over a short period, see in infra-red to identify body heat signatures and scour dangerous terrain with these unmanned vehicles.

SAR Systems Development Officer with the Irish Coast Guard, Derek Flanagan, says these off-the-shelf drones have a number of modifications, enabling them to communicate with causalities.

He says while there are many benefits to using the machines, they’ve certain limitations, such as susceptibility to strong winds and rain and limited flight times.

Mr Flanagan says two drones are in operation in Kerry already, with plans to expand.