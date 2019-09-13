Coast Guard says it’s vital to prepare for all possible emergencies on Kerry’s waters

It’s vital to prepare for all possible emergencies when going out on Kerry’s waters.

That’s according to the divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper.

He was speaking as the Marine Casualty Investigation Board published a report into the death of the three fishermen in South Kerry last September.

Three Latvian men, aged 57, 38 and 30 drowned off Coonanna Pier on September 30th last year.

Two of them had been living in Killarney and one in Tralee, and they were regular visitors to South Kerry.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board report found the accident was caused by four main factors: the design and construction of their boat not suitable, they failed to plan the voyage or for an emergency, failure to appreciate the limitations of the boat and the consumption of some alcohol by two of the three crew members.

Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper says it’s important to always know weather and sea conditions as well as knowing the geography of the area before taking to the water.

He adds that it is vital people make their plans known to others and to always prepare for an emergency: