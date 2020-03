The Coast Guard has completed a rescue 130 miles off the Irish shore.

Rescue 115 departed from Kerry, following reports of a man injured on a Norwegian fishing vessel.

He was taken to hospital in Limerick with non-life threatening injuries to his chest.

The rescue helicopter had to wait for two hours following the call for help, due to the boat’s position outside Irish waters.

Non-EU vessels are not permitted into EU waters, unless a person on board is in need of medical attention.