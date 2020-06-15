Could Coalition Spell the End for Shannon LNG? – June 15th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Fianna Fáil Councillor Jimmy Moloney speaks to Jerry about whether this is the end for the Shannon LNG project as it is believed it has become a casualty of government formation talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party. Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry Norma Foley also speaks to Jerry.

