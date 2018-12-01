Coach of the Month For O’Donoghue Of Killarney

Cormac O’Donoghue of Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney is the Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One Southern Conference Coach of the Month.

O’Donoghue receives the award after leading his side to some big wins throughout the month.

Other winners:





Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League Player of the Month

Mike Davis (Belfast Star)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League Coach of the Month

Joey Boylan (DCU Saints)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League Player of the Month

Allie LeClaire (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League Coach of the Month

Mark Byrne (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One Northern Conference Player of the Month

Marcus Black (KUBS)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One Northern Conference Coach of the Month

Darren McGovern (DBS Éanna)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One Southern Conference Player of the Month

Andre Nation (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One Northern Conference Player of the Month

Amanda Fioravanti (Phoenix Rockets)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One Northern Conference Coach of the Month

Joan Black (Swords Thunder)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One Southern Conference Player of the Month

Frannie Frazier (Limerick Celtics)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One Southern Conference Coach of the Month

Peter Duignan (Portlaoise Panthers)