Co-working technology spaces are the way forward for remote working in Kerry.

That’s according to Declan Sugrue, Managing Director of Office Light, a shared office and co-working space in Cahersiveen.

It provides facilities for remote workers, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and start-ups.

Mr Sugrue says having these kind of facilities will bring people to the county.

He now has a client who has moved from Hong Kong to South Kerry, and is able to continue his work because the facilities are there.