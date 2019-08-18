Co-ordinated response vital to successful rescue in South Kerry

A co-ordinated response by emergency and volunteer services as well as by members of the public was vital to the rescue of a man and two children in South Kerry.

The three have been airlifted to University Hospital Kerry after getting into difficulty in the sea near Derrynane.

Two boys – one reported to be aged ten and his friend who’s in his early teens – got caught in rip tides at Danger Rocks in front of Derrynane House.

The father of the younger boy tried to rescue them but got into difficulty himself.

Tricia Galvin was on Derrynane beach and says a doctor saw what happened.

It’s understood the three were part of a group from Dublin and that they’ll make a full recovery.

It’s been a busy day for rescue services in Kerry.

They were notified of the incident in Derrynane at 12.15, just shortly after they were alerted to two people who fell overboard near Fenit Island.

Fenit Inshore Lifeboat rescued the two who were shaken by their ordeal.