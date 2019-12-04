Clúid housing development units in Killarney to be allocated in coming weeks

Units at the Clúid housing development in Killarney will be allocated in the coming weeks.

Kerry County Council says the Oakwood development has now moved to the allocation of property stage.

It says allocations of 44 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom accommodation units will be completed in the next few weeks.

Kerry County Council’s Housing Investigation Officers are finalising the proposed nominations for the scheme.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson requested an update on the re-development at the Killarney MD meeting.