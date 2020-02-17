Club Football Championship Draws Live On Radio Kerry Tonight

The draws are to be made tonight for the Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships.

Teams across the County will discover who they are to face in the Senior, Intermediate, Junior Premier and Junior competitions.

The following 8 Senior teams will be drawn into two groups:

Austin Stacks

Dr Crokes

Dingle

Kerins O Rahillys

Killarney Legion

Kenmare Shamrocks

Kilcummin

Templenoe



In the Intermediate Championship the four seeded teams will each be put into one of the 4 groups. The seeded quartet are Rathmore, An Ghaeltacht, Glenflesk and Dromid. The remaining sides will then be drawn into the various groups and those teams are:

Ardfert

Beaufort

St Marys

Currow

Desmonds

Glenbeigh/G’car

John Mitchels

Laune Rgs

Miltown/C’maine

Spa

Waterville

Na Gaeil



The seeded teams in the Junior Premier are Brosna, St Senans, Gneeveguilla and Keel. Each will be allocated one of the 4 groups and the following remaining sides will then be drawn into those various groups:

Ballydonoghue

Ballymac

Emmets

Finuge

Firies

Listry

Fossa

Churchill

Skellig Rgs

St Mls Foilmore

St Pats Blennerville

Ballyduff



In the Junior Championship the four seeded teams will each be put into one of the 4 groups. They are Lispole, Annascaul, Renard and Cordal. The remaining sides will then be drawn into the various groups and those teams are:

Duagh

Castlegregory

Tarbert

Valentia

Scartaglin

Knocknagoshel

Beale

Kilgarvan

Asdee

Sneem/Derrynane

Moyvane

Team A

Team A will be the winner of the preliminary game between Cromane and Ballylongford.

The draws will take place from 7 and are live on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme.

