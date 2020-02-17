Club Football Championship Draws Live On Radio Kerry Tonight

The draws are to be made tonight for the Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships.
Teams across the County will discover who they are to face in the Senior, Intermediate, Junior Premier and Junior competitions.
The following 8 Senior teams will be drawn into two groups:
Austin Stacks
Dr Crokes
Dingle
Kerins O Rahillys
Killarney Legion
Kenmare Shamrocks
Kilcummin
Templenoe
In the Intermediate Championship the four seeded teams will each be put into one of the 4 groups. The seeded quartet are Rathmore, An Ghaeltacht, Glenflesk and Dromid. The remaining sides will then be drawn into the various groups and those teams are:
Ardfert
Beaufort
St Marys
Currow
Desmonds
Glenbeigh/G’car
John Mitchels
Laune Rgs
Miltown/C’maine
Spa
Waterville
Na Gaeil
The seeded teams in the Junior Premier are Brosna, St Senans, Gneeveguilla and Keel. Each will be allocated one of the 4 groups and the following remaining sides will then be drawn into those various groups:
Ballydonoghue
Ballymac
Emmets
Finuge
Firies
Listry
Fossa
Churchill
Skellig Rgs
St Mls Foilmore
St Pats Blennerville
Ballyduff
In the Junior Championship the four seeded teams will each be put into one of the 4 groups. They are Lispole, Annascaul, Renard and Cordal. The remaining sides will then be drawn into the various groups and those teams are:
Duagh
Castlegregory
Tarbert
Valentia
Scartaglin
Knocknagoshel
Beale
Kilgarvan
Asdee
Sneem/Derrynane
Moyvane
Team A
Team A will be the winner of the preliminary game between Cromane and Ballylongford.
The draws will take place from 7 and are live on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme.