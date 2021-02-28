Maureen O’Shea from Ballymac GAA Club has been speaking to John Drummey about her club’s history, unique past, present day challenges and hopes for the future.
My Club, Our Community – Ballymacelligott GAA Club
Growing Optimism That Kerry Underage Soccer Training Will Return Soon
Our Soccer Correspondent, Padraig Harnett has been speaking to John Drummey about the prospects of an imminent return to training for the Kerry Schoolboys...
Carbery Unlikely To Feature For Ireland in 2021 Six Nations
Joey Carbery is unlikely to feature for Ireland in this year's Six Nations despite making a positive return from injury for Munster on Friday...
The Implication of the FBD case for Kerry businesses – February 26th, 2021
Deirdre speaks to Patrick Enright of Enright and Co Solicitors Castleisland
The End of Direct Provision for Asylum Seekers? – February 26th, 2021
A retired High Court judge says he hopes proposals to change the direct provision system will be implemented quickly.The government today published its White...