Closure of Tralee level crossing for works

The level crossing at Clash in Tralee is to close tomorrow (Tuesday) until Saturday.

Irish Rail is to carry out maintenance, so there will be no vehicle or pedestrian access.

The Institute of Technology Tralee is advising students of their South Campus in Clash that they won’t be able to pass the level crossing.

The college notes that anyone driving or cycling to the South Campus should observe the diversion signs.

Those walking should note that the easiest way to access the South Campus is via the back gate from the Tralee Sports Complex located off the Oakpark Road.

Students may want to use the Kennedy’s Coaches’ bus service and get off at Stokers Lodge, the closest stop to the sports complex.

The bus time table can be found here.