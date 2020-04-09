Closure of Debenhams in Tralee results in loss of 100 jobs

The closure of a retailer in Tralee has resulted in the loss of up to 100 jobs.

The Irish operation of department store Debenhams is going into liquidation, resulting in the loss of 2,000 jobs nationwide across 11 stores.

Mandate trade union says the company suspended trading due to the COVID-19 pandemic and confirmed to staff in a letter today that the shops are not expected to reopen.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance Ken Tobin says Debenham’s closure, which affects up to 100 staff its Manor West store, is reflective of pressures in the retail sector.

He believes that not only will this impact staff and their families, but the town of Tralee also.