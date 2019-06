The closure of the Cork Mail Centre will have no implications for Kerry.

An Post says the closure is due to a drop in postal letter volumes.

The Little Island facility will close on a phased basis between September and March – up to 240 jobs are at risk.

Deputy General Secretary of the Communications Workers’ Union Seán McDonagh says the closure won’t have any significant impact for Kerry.

He says following the closure, Kerry post will be sorted in either Portlaoise or Athlone: