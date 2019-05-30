Closing date for registrations for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is Monday June 10TH

Closing date for registrations for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is Monday June 10TH.  The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle raises vital funds for great causes. Places are limited, so register today for the 36th Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on www.ringofkerry.ie

