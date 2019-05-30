Closing date for registrations for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is Monday June 10TH. The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle raises vital funds for great causes. Places are limited, so register today for the 36th Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on www.ringofkerry.ie
Result of vote recheck in Ireland South constituency expected this afternoon
A result of the vote recheck in Ireland South for the European elections is expected this afternoon.A full recount is then due to start...
Fianna Fáil not ruling anything out for KCC pact
Fianna Fáil is not ruling anything in or out when it comes forming a pact to control Kerry County Council.The party secured ten seats...
Man arrested following seizure of €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Kenmare
Gardaí have charged a man following the seizure of approximately €8,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Kenmare.At 7pm yesterday evening, Gardaí from the...
A Problem Shared – May 29th, 2019
This week Tony is in studio to give his thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
Compo Culture Condemnation: Are We Being Two-Faced? – May 29th, 2019
Kian Griffin from Killorglin is the founder of Ireland Underground which campaigns for insurance reform. He has views about the reaction in some quarters...
Permission Granted for Exploratory Oil and Gas Well off Kerry Coast – May 29th,...
Former Minister with responsibility for Climate Action and the Environment, Denis Naughten gave his reaction to the decision as did the editor of Green...