Closing arguments heard in trial of man accused of murdering Tralee woman

The judge in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Tralee woman will begin her charge to the jury today.

Closing arguments were heard yesterday in the trial of 45-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan, a native of Charleville, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Nicola Collins at his rented flat at Popham’s Road in Farranree in Cork on March 27th 2017.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three was a native of St. Brendan’s Park in Tralee.





Senior Prosecution counsel, Tom Creed urged the jury to listen to what he termed the silent witness – the testimony of expert medical witnesses Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster and neuropathologist, Dr Michael Jansen.

Last week, Dr Bolster told the trial that Ms Collins died from brain swelling and traumatic subdural haemorrhage with injuries to nerve endings in the brain due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Senior Defence Counsel Colman Cody said that from the beginning the Gardaí had presented one narrative of the accused killing Ms Collins but his client strenuously denied causing the injuries that led to her death.

Mr O’Sullivan said Ms Collins suffered the subdural haemorrhage in a fall in the bathroom and the injuries to nerve endings in the brain were caused by a pre-existing condition.

Today, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon will make her address to the nine men and three women of the jury on the law and formally put them in charge of the case.

It is expected that the jury will then begin their deliberations after hearing evidence over the past 14 days at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.