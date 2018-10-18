Closing arguments to be heard in north Kerry murder trial

Closing arguments are due to be heard by the jury in the north Kerry murder trial today.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

It is alleged Mr Ferris intentionally rammed the 73-year-old tillage farmer’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter causing him catastrophic injuries.





Evidence on behalf of the prosecution and defence concluded yesterday.

The case is being heard before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart and a jury of seven men and five women at the Central Criminal Court sitting at Tralee Courthouse.