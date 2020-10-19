Close to 1,500 more people in Kerry getting COVID-19 welfare payments this week

A further 1,490 people in Kerry are getting COVID-19 welfare payments this week.

According to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, 10,777 people are receiving either the Pandemic Unemployment Payment or Enhanced Illness Benefit.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment is for employees and the self-employed who are fully out of work due to COVID-19.

This week, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection paid out €65 million across the country to 244,000 people; this is up over 15,000 since last week.

In Kerry, 9,028 people are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week; that’s up 1,398 on last week, an 18% increase, but represents a drop of 59% from the 22,200 claiming it at the peak on May 5th.

Among them are 60 people who have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their payment this week.

The other COVID welfare scheme is the Enhanced Illness Benefit, which is paid to people medically certified as having coronavirus or who are self-isolating.

There are 1,749 people in Kerry receiving that payment this week, an increase of 92 on last week.