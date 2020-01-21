Close to 11,000 patients waiting for appointments at UHK

There are close to 11,000 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of December, up 143 on the same time the previous year.

Of the numbers waiting at the end of December, 10,164 are seeking outpatient appointments, up 25 in the past year.

2,662 of those are waiting up to three months, while a third or 3,409 are waiting over a year.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there are 687 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 118 in the past year, a 21% increase.

The majority of those patients (515) are waiting up to three months, while 381 have a scheduled appointment date.

There are another 2,272 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.