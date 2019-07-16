Close to 100 pay respects at London funeral of Kerryman with no known relatives

Left to right • Tommy Flaherty – Listowel • Martina O Gorman – Listowel • Gary Noone – Ballycastle, Mayo • Amy Canavan – Listowel • Trish Madden – Ballydonoghue/Ballylongford • Noreen Buckley – Keel, Castlemaine • Dermot O'Grady – Tralee/Ballybunion • Vince Harty – Ballinskelligs • Gerry Rochford – Ballyduff With thanks to Martina and Marie O'Gorman and the Kerry Association in London for the image.

Close to 100 people paid their respects at the funeral today in London of a Kerry man who died without any known relatives.

John Lynch was believed to have left Ballylongford as a small child about 70 years ago and worked in the UK as a fitter.

He died last month but despite efforts by the Irish community in London, no living relatives were found.

An appeal was made on Radio Kerry’s TalkAbout programme asking people living in London to attend John’s funeral mass.

Dermot O’Grady, who’s with the Kerry Association in London, says the service reflected John Lynch’s pride in his Kerry roots.

 

Dermot O’Grady says the priest during John’s funeral referenced the turnout.

 

