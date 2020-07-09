Cllr seeks civic reception for Tony Holohan

A proposal for Kerry County Council to give a full civic reception to the country’s Chief Medical Offer is under consideration.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae has requested that Tony Holohan be given the highest honour by the local authority to acknowledge his work during the pandemic.

The council’s Corporate Policy Group will consider the proposal in due course.

The group chaired by the Cathaoirleach of the council, includes the chairs of the five Strategic Policy Committees and is attended by council management.