Cllr says students who lose part-time jobs due to Covid-19 are eligible for payment

A Kerry County Councillor says students who work part-time but have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 will be eligible for an emergency social welfare payment.

Affected students will qualify for the pandemic unemployment payment established by the government to help people who’ve become unemployed.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says he’s been informed by Minister Regina Doherty that students who work part-time qualify for the emergency payment.

He says it’s good news for students, many of whom who work part-time in pubs.

The payment of €203 per week will be available, for a six-week period, to all employees and the self-employed who have been affected by the crisis.