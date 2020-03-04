Cllr says all election counts should be held in Tralee

A Kerry county councillor says all future election counts should be held in Tralee.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy tabled the motion at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The Fianna Fail councillor says all national and local election counts should take place in the county capital, given the facilities available.

Kerry County Council says the location of election counts is a matter for the County Registrar in his capacity as Returning Officer.

The council also noted that such facilities can be needed for up to a week due to the nature of election counts and some private facilities would not have that availability.

Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, which is owned by the council, has been used for recent election counts.