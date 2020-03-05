Cllr raises concerns about phantom pedestrian crossings in Tralee

A Tralee councillor has raised concerns about what he describes as “phantom pedestrian crossings”.

Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien called on Kerry County Council to fix the issue with the crossings linking the back of Garvey’s carpark to Holy Family School and another adjacent to CBS Primary School.

He said correct signage is needed.

The council said the locations are designated school warden crossing points.

The crossing at Clounalour has been relocated to Brewery Road and lines on the old crossing are to be removed.

The crossing at Matt Talbot Road is still in operation and is not signed or lined as being a controlled pedestrian crossing.