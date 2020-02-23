Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen to run for Seanad seat

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

Kerry County Councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen is running in the upcoming Seanad elections.

The Fine Gael Councillor was nominated by the Association of Advertisers in Ireland, and will contest the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

The South Kerry man was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2009, and held the role of Deputy Mayor of Kerry in 2017.

He’s the fourth Kerry person who is confirmed to run for a seat in the Seanad.

Two outgoing Senators, Mark Daly and Ned O’Sullivan, both of Fianna Fáil, have announced they’ll be seeking re-election.

Former TD Thomas McEllistrim has also announced he will be bidding for a seat.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR