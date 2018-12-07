Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae says he’s no conflict of interest when it comes to KCC windfarm policy

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae says he has no conflict of interest when it comes to the matter of Kerry County Council’s policy on windfarms.

The independent councillor is in charge of the day-to-day running of Healy-Rae Plant Hire which is carrying out work as part of the construction of a windfarm in Grousemount near Kilgarvan.

In January 2015, at a special policy meeting of the local authority, Listowel Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney asked for an embargo on the granting of planning permission for windfarms in North Kerry.





Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae enquired at the time, whether such an embargo would be extended to South Kerry.

Johnny Healy-Rae said in January 2015, he did not know who would be constructing the windfarm in Grousemount.

Anti-windfarm activists in East Kerry have accused Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, who’s a director of Healy-Rae Plant Hire, of hypocrisy given his opposition to the development in Gneeveguilla.

The TD has denied the charge.

When asked on Kerry Today if Healy-Rae plant hire are also involved in the construction of a windfarm in Ballingeary in Co. Cork, this was Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae’s response.