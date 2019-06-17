Cllr Dan McCarthy is Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy has been elected Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District.

He was proposed at a special meeting at County Buildings this morning by Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, who said Cllr McCarthy was a long-time friend and former Fianna Fáil member.

Cllr McCarthy was seconded by Fine Gael Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen, who called on the Kenmare MD meetings to be rotated between Caherciveen, Kenmare, and Killorglin.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach of the South and West MD Cllr Norma Moriarty was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach; she was proposed and seconded by party colleagues Cllrs John Francis Flynn and Michael Cahill.

Cllr McCarthy says there are a lot of issues to deal with during his term as the first Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD.