Cllr calls for planning legislation amendment in relation to broadband rollout

A Kerry councillor is calling for planning legislation to be amended in limited cases in relation to the rollout of broadband.

Labour’s Marie Moloney said residents in Woodlawn Park in Killarney are furious that residents in other estates are permitted to run fibre cables from building to building but they will be forced to dig up their gardens.

Cllr Moloney called for the Housing and Environment Ministers to make a change to planning laws to facilitate such cases during the rollout of the National Broadband Plan.