Cllr calls for accessibility to be improved on Ballybunion beaches

A Kerry County Councillor has asked the local authority to investigate what can be done to make the beaches in Ballybunion more accessible for wheelchairs and buggies.

Cllr Aoife Thornton was speaking at the recent meeting of the Listowel Municipal District.

The council says an assessment has been carried out at Ballybunion North and South.

Beach mats are to be provided at Ballybunion North to improve access.

The local authority added that there is currently a beach wheelchair available at the seaweed baths in Ballybunion North for wheelchair users wishing to use the beach.

 

