Cllr believes Fianna Fail should add fourth person to general election ticket in Kerry

A Kerry County Councillor believes Fianna Fail should add a fourth person to the ticket for the general election.

The party announced this week that Tralee Cllr Norma Foley will join sitting TD John Brassil and Waterville Cllr Norma Moriarty.

Deputy Brassil says the three candidates will work together to maximise their vote and he is not concerned about Cllr Foley being close to him geographically.

Rossbeigh Cllr Michael Cahill says he is due to meet with party leader Micheál Martin to outline why he believes another candidate should be added to the ticket.

He says south Kerry is wide open and the strongest team should be put forward by the party.

When asked how Cllr Norma Moriarty might feel if he was added to the ticket, Cllr Cahill said the following: