Cllr believes Fianna Fail should add fourth person to general election ticket in Kerry

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil ) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

A Kerry County Councillor believes Fianna Fail should add a fourth person to the ticket for the general election.

The party announced this week that Tralee Cllr Norma Foley will join sitting TD John Brassil and Waterville Cllr Norma Moriarty.

Deputy Brassil says the three candidates will work together to maximise their vote and he is not concerned about Cllr Foley being close to him geographically.

Rossbeigh Cllr Michael Cahill says he is due to meet with party leader Micheál Martin to outline why he believes another candidate should be added to the ticket.

He says south Kerry is wide open and the strongest team should be put forward by the party.

When asked how Cllr Norma Moriarty might feel if he was added to the ticket, Cllr Cahill said the following:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR