Cllr begs local authority to progress Listry Bridge works

A Kerry councillor says the local authority has been lied to and fooled long enough by every political colour when it comes to Listry Bridge.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says it is a disgrace that in this day and age there is a bridge that is the width of a horse and cart.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said he was begging Kerry County Council to pull up its socks in relation to the bridge and said hopefully some progress will be made.

Last March, €200,000 was allocated for specific site assessments at Listry Bridge.

Kerry County Council says consultants are currently finalising their feasibility study which is expected to be submitted by the end of January.

This report will then be forwarded to the Department of Transport which raised a number of queries about the project.

In a recent allocation, €80,000 was earmarked for the continued replacement of Listry Bridge.