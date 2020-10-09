Cllr asks An Bord Pleanala to explain South Kerry Greenway delay

A Kerry County Councillor is asking An Bord Pleanala to explain why it has not issued a decision on the South Kerry Greenway.

It’s just over a year since a month-long oral hearing on the proposed multi-million-euro project from Glenbeigh to Renard was held by An Bord Pleanala.

That hearing examined Kerry County Council’s planning application and an application for a Compulsory Purchase Order for the lands needed.

A decision by An Bord Pleanala has been deferred on several occasions; the latest indicative date was today.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, who supports the greenway, says 12 months have passed since the oral hearing began and says people have waited long enough for a decision.